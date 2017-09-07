Police: Men order pizza then rob delivery driver

Marcus Hicks(L), Vincint Reed(Top) and Travis Brown(Bottom) were all charged with first-degree robbery for an alleged crime that netted them a pizza and about $100. (Photo: Florissant PD, Custom)

FLORISSANT, MO. - Three men are facing charges after police said they robbed a pizza delivery driver Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Florissant Police Department, Marcus Hicks, Travis Brown and Vincint Reed were all charged with first-degree robbery for an alleged crime that netted them food and about $100.

The release said the men ordered a pizza from Papa John's to be delivered to an address that was not theirs. When the driver arrived, the men approached him holding something that looked like a firearm. They demanded the food and cash.

Police took all three men into custody shortly after developing them as suspects. The release said all three confessed to the crime.

They are all being held on $100,000, cash-only bonds.

© 2017 KSDK-TV