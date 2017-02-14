Police: One robbed while trying to buy drugs on Chesterfield Mall parking lot

Chesterfield Mall (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - Police said one person was robbed at gunpoint Sunday while trying to buy drugs on the Chesterfield Mall parking lot.

According to a press release from the Chesterfield Police department, two people were taken into custody and charged in connection with the Sunday evening robbery.

Police said the victim agreed to meet the three suspects on the parking lot for a drug deal. When they all arrived at around 5 p.m., one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded property. The suspects fled and no one was injured.

Police said Anthony Claxton and Corey Cox, both 17, were taken into custody charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Both are being held on $50,000, cash-only bonds.

Police said warrants were not obtained on the third suspect.

(© 2017 KSDK)