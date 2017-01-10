Police: Paranoid meth user holds man against his will

Brian Aynes, 46, was charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleges kidnapping incident that spanned two days. (Photo: Wentzville PD, Custom)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - A Wentzville, Missouri, man was charged after police said he used methanphetamine and held another man against his will while in a paranoid state this weekend.

Brian Aynes, 46, was charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident that spanned two days.

Police said a man picked Aynes up from his home at 8 p.m. Saturday and drove him to a Wentzville apartment where both men injected an unknown amount of methanphetamine. Shortly after, Aynes became paranoid and told the other man not to leave the room.

Aynes grabbed a kitchen knife and hammer and used them as weapons to keep the other man from leaving the room.

At 4:40 Sunday morning, police received a call from a number belonging to Aynes, which hung up right away. A few minutes later, a woman claiming to be Aynes' mother called and said Aynes was being held against his will.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw Aynes holding the knife and hammer and pacing near the door of the room. Aynes began throwing things out of the window of the room and throwing things around the room.

Later in the morning, officers burst into the apartment and through the locked bedroom, taking Aynes into custody.

After Aynes was in custody, the other man said he was not responding to police because he was afraid Aynes would attack him. The man suffered some bruises on his back and a cut on his nose.

Aynes was being held on a $80,000 bond in the St. Charles County Jail.