Police search for Jack in the Box armed robber

ST. LOUIS - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a St. Louis Jack in the Box Tuesday night.

The armed suspect entered the restaurant at 2163 South Grand around 6:30 p.m. and hopped over the front counter and demanded the employee to open the safe. When the employee couldn’t open the safe, the suspect demanded the employee to open two registers. He got away with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man 20 to 25-years-old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, slightly muscular build, goatee, and was last seen wearing a sleeveless black and grey hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt and black pants.





Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

