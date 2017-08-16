Police search for suspect in Webster Groves bank robbery

Photo: Webster Groves Police Department

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Webster Groves Wednesday morning.

The man is described as 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall with light facial hair, a thin face and was wearing a black and white t-shirt with horizontal stripes under a yellow safety vest with light colored pants and black shoes. Police believe he is in his 20s.

It’s unclear how much money he got away with. There was no indication he had a weapon, but a private school in the area was placed on lock-down as a precautionary measure.

He was last seen running west from the credit union.

Anyone with information should contact police at 314-645-3000.

