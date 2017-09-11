Police searching for O'Fallon, Chesterfield robbery suspect

O'Fallon and Chesterfield armed robbery suspect (Photo: Custom)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect they believe committed two armed robberies on Sunday.

Sunday morning just before 10 a.m., police say an elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint as she withdrew cash from the US Bank ATM on Clarkson Road in Chesterfield.

About an hour later, a suspect with the same description robbed a man who was sitting in his car at gunpoint in O'Fallon, Mo.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium height and build. He was wearing a white t-shirt with green lettering and a white baseball cap. He was seen getting into a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at (636) 537-3000 or the O'Fallon, MO Police Department at (636) 240-3200 ext 5633.

