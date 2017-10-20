Police searching for O'Fallon Steak N Shake robbers

Person of interest in Steak N Shake robbery. (Photo: Custom)

O'FALLON, MO. - Police in O'Fallon, Mo. are asking for the public's help to find two suspects accused of robbing a Steak N Shake in the middle of the night.

The Steak N Shake located at 1460 Jungermann Road was robbed just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant and went straight to the bathroom. When he came out of the bathroom, he was wearing a skull mask. He walked into the kitchen, pointed a gun at the employees, and demanded money. He managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and no employees or customers were injured.

A second person of interest spent about two hours in the restaurant but left just before the robbery took place.

The first suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The person of interest is described as a black man with a dark complexion, approximately 20 years old, tall and skinny. He was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Barish at (636) 278-2244 ext. 3531 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (636) 278-10000.

