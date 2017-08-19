Police searching for wine store robbers

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - Police said two men targeted a St. Louis County wine store over the weekend, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
In a press release issued by the Town and Country Police Department, two men were spotted on security cameras inside Total Wine and More prior to stealing over $6,000 worth of alcohol. Both suspects were sporting hats and dark-colored jackets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town and Country Police Department at (314) 432-4696.
