Police searching for wine store robbers

(Photo: Town and Country PD)

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - Police said two men targeted a St. Louis County wine store over the weekend, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

In a press release issued by the Town and Country Police Department, two men were spotted on security cameras inside Total Wine and More prior to stealing over $6,000 worth of alcohol. Both suspects were sporting hats and dark-colored jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town and Country Police Department at (314) 432-4696.

(Photo: Town and Country PD)

