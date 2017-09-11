More information released about baby found in duffel bag

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for information on a leather bag where infant remains were found.

The remains were found behind homes on Behlman Lake Court in north county on April 15.

Police want anyone with any kind of information – including its brand, place of purchase, or potential ownership on the bag to call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.





Detectives are now able to confirm that the baby was an African American female that was carried to full term.

The cause and manner of death are still unknown.

