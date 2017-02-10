Police: Teen killed 71-year-old man for his car keys

Charges were filed Friday against 17-year-old Melford Newlon. He is jailed without bond. Police say he was 16 on Sept. 9 when he and two others approached a man in the driveway of a University City home, showed a gun, and demanded White's car keys. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A teenager is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a 71-year-old St. Louis County man who refused to give up his car keys.

The shooting happened in September but charges were filed Friday against 17-year-old Melford Newlon. He is jailed without bond.

Police say Newlon was 16 on Sept. 9 when he and two others approached Steven White in the driveway of a University City home, showed a gun, and demanded White's car keys.

White refused. Police say Newlon shot him once in the head. The assailants took his cellphone and drove away in his van.

When police spotted the van about three hours after the shooting, Newlon allegedly accelerated in reverse toward officers.

Two 14-year-olds were arrested a short time later. Newlon was arrested on Sept. 13.

