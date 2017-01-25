Police warn against leaving valuables in sight after car break-ins

Cars broken into in Chesterfield over the weekend. (Photo: Chesterfield PD, Custom)

Chesterfield Police are warning against leaving valuables in plain sight when parking after a series of break-ins in the area.

Police said 12 cars were broken into last weekend, and all shared one thing in common: the robbers smashed the window to grab a purse that was in plain sight.

Police are investigating, but they are also asking residents to bring valuables out of their cars, or hide them out of sight to avoid becoming a victim of this kind of crime.

