Police: Wood River man shot after paying for sex

WOOD RIVER, ILL. - A Wood River man was shot Monday morning after paying for sex with a woman he met on the internet, according to a police report.

The man told officers he went to the house near West Penning and Haller to meet the woman. After money was exchanged for sex, the victim says a man entered the bedroom, shot him and told him to get out of the house.

That's when police say the man called 911.

Police arrested Courtney Womack and Raymond Fields after a short standoff.

Fields, who police say has a criminal record that includes attempted murder and robbery, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Womack has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice. She's also being held on a $100,000 bond.

A child in the home was taken into the custody of DCFS.

