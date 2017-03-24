Gevondis Joseph, 29 Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

GROVES, TEXAS - A man armed with a hairbrush and wearing a leopard print robe attempted to rob a McDonald's in Groves, Texas early Thursday morning.

Gevondis Demond Joseph, 29, was arrested by Groves Police officers and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is being held on an aggravated robbery charge which is a first degree felony, according to a post on the Groves Police Department Facebook page.

Officers were told that Joseph was armed with a handgun and was wearing a piece of black cloth over his face, a the leopard print robe, orange Crocs, and orange gloves according to the post.

When officers arrived at the McDonald's in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway they spotted Joseph fleeing the scene and after a brief foot chase he was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Cricket Wireless Store.

After Joseph was arrested, officers discovered that his alleged handgun turned out to be a hairbrush that he held under his robe making it appear to be a weapon.

"I think its crazy he was dressed the way you say he was! Its my first time hearing something like that." said Leroy Posey.

McDonald's management says surveillance video is not available.

Investigators say Joseph took off with about $130 dollars but was recovered by officers during the short pursuit.

Joseph was arraigned on Friday morning.

© 2017 KBMT-TV