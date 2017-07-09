Postal worker in Rolla kills self after taking co-workers hostage

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

ROLLA, MO. - A postal worker killed himself after a hostage situation Sunday evening.

Chief Sean Fagan with the Rolla Police Department said the worker was armed with a gun and took three co-workers hostage at around 1 p.m. after he finished his route.

One of the co-workers was able to call police at around 1:30, and SWAT officers were called in to assist. Police negotiated the release of the hostages and at around 6:30 the SWAT team entered the building and found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No police or hostages were injured.

