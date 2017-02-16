Prosecutor: Pam Hupp can get a fair jury

Pamela Hupp has entered a plea of not guilty for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger in St. Charles County Circuit Court Monday.

A prosecutor said a woman accused of killing a man with special needs can get a fair trial in St. Charles County.

The county prosecutor said it is possible to find impartial jurors for Pam Hupp's murder trial. Hupp's defense team asked the court to bring in jurors from a different county.

Her attorneys said they do not believe Hupp would get a fair trial from a St. Charles County jury — citing extensive media coverage.

Hupp has been in the news since 2011 — when she was the star witness in a Lincoln County murder trial.

A judge will make the final decision.

(© 2017 KSDK)