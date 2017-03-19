Puppy stolen duing Brentwood adoption event

An animal rescue group is looking for three men accused of stealing a beagle-mix puppy from a Brentwood PetSmart store.

The director of All New Hope Rescue said it happened yesterday during an adoption event.

Miriam Mahoney said one of the men tried to adopt a puppy, but was turned down. Mahoney said the man then stuffed the puppy under his coat, and ran out of the store.

Volunteers chased after him, but he hopped into a white or silver Impala and took off.

Mahoney filed a police report and is reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.

If you have information in this case, you can send an email to allnewhope@yahoo.com.

