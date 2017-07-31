Recumbent bike stolen from Belleville teenager

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A seated exercise bike that provided a source of freedom for one teenager with a genetic neuromuscular disease has been taken. It was stolen from the family’s carport last week.

Bailey Kruse, 17, has a rare genetic disease, Friedreich’s Ataxia. Bailey said her recumbent bike allowed her much needed “me time.” While her mom said it allowed her daughter to maintain some of the strength that her disease takes away.

"Freedom and it feels like I can do anything,” Bailey said. The Belleville West High School rising senior said she is up for any sport that involves speed.

"I really want to go sky-diving and parasailing and bungee jumping,” she said.

While Kruse has yet to check off sky-diving and bungee jumping from her bucket list, biking is something she’s done on a regular basis.

"When I go out with my other friends, they like to go out biking and it gives me the opportunity to say well, ‘Hey I have a bike, let's all go biking together.’"

Kruse was diagnosed with Freidreich’s Ataxia when she was eight. So, the seated recumbent bike takes away the need to balance.

“Having a bike that she can still pedal on does an awful lot of work toward helping her retain the functionality that she was born with and, over time, that she is losing because of a bad twist of genetics,” said Amy Kruse, Bailey’s mom.

Kruse said the family woke up last week to find that the bike lock to their carport had been cut.

“I always hope that when something like this happens the person who has it needs it more than we do,” Kruse said. “But it's hard to see how that is a likely prospect in this case."



Amy Kruse explained that recumbent bikes can cost anywhere from $4,000-to-$7,000 once you include all of its accessories. She is asking whoever has it, to please return it to her daughter, its rightful owner.

The Kruses reported the theft to the Belleville Police Department. Right now, there is no word on any suspects.

© 2017 KSDK-TV