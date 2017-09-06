Relative of in-home nurse accused of rape of woman in her own home

File photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

UNION, MO. - A man is facing a rape charge after police said he sexually assault a woman in her own home in Union, Missouri.

Franklin County deputies said 38-year-old Donald Pierce Jr. raped a woman on Sept. 1.

Investigators said Pierce is related to the victim's home health care nurse and had befriended the victim and her family. The victim was preparing to take a shower on Sept. 1, according to investigators, when Pierce entered the bathroom and allegedly raped the victim.

The victim left the home with a different nurse and reported the incident to the police.

Pierce was taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

