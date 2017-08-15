Rolla man gets 30 years for armed robberies

Daniel Rogers has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for two armed robberies in Rolla. (Photo: Custom)

ROLLA, MO. - A Rolla man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a series of armed robberies.

Daniel Rogers, 29, robbed a hotel employee at gunpoint on January 28. The following day, he robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and stole their car.

On Tuesday, Rogers pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of kidnapping. Judge William E. Hickle sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Rogers will be eligible for parole in 2038.

