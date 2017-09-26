Rolla man receives 3 life sentences in child sex abuse case

Lawrence Mullen will serve three life sentences plus 22 years for sexually abusing a child. (Photo: Custom)

ROLLA, MO. - A Rolla man will serve three consecutive life sentences plus 22 years for what prosecutors are calling one of the most horrible sex abuse cases they've ever prosecuted.

Lawrence Mullen was sentenced Monday after being found guilty on statutory sodomy and child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child and recorded it. He also had many images of child pornography on his computer.

