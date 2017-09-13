Sexual assault reported in Lindenwood dorm

Lindenwood University (Photo: Wikipedia Creative Commons)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Officials at Lindenwood University have released a warning of a sexual assault that was reported on campus.

The assault was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday and occurred in Guffey Hall. The suspect was known to the victim.

Campus officials say the victim does not want police involvement at this time.

Any Lindenwood students who have been the victims of sexual assault can contact Lindenwood University Counseling/Wellness Center at 636-949-4525 for additional resources.

