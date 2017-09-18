KSDK
Shiloh man charged for hitting child

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 12:42 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

SHILOH, ILL. - A Shiloh man is now facing charges, accused of hitting a child.

Police say Franklin C. Edwards, 32, struck a family member under 13 years old several times just after midnight on September 5. The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Edwards has been charged with aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery.

He's being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

