Shots fired near SLU campus, no one hurt

Students were instructed to "shelter in place" in a tweet from the St. Louis University Twitter account Monday night after shots were fired near the campus. No one was hurt.

The tweet sent out just before 9 p.m. said the shots were fired near the Learning Resource Center.

Shots fired near LRC building, shelter in place. Officers onscene. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) January 24, 2017

A university spokesperson said a security guard was in the building at the time of the incident. The guard said the shots were fired from a car near campus and may have hit the building, but no one was hurt.

A tweet from the university at 9:30 said there was no longer a threat.

Police and DPS onscene at the LRC, no longer a threat to the campus. No injuries to anyone. Email to follow. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) January 24, 2017

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the LCR in the tweet was the Language Resource Center.

