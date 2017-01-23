KSDK
Shots fired near SLU campus, no one hurt

Sam Clancy, KSDK 9:53 PM. CST January 23, 2017

Students were instructed to "shelter in place" in a tweet from the St. Louis University Twitter account Monday night after shots were fired near the campus. No one was hurt.

The tweet sent out just before 9 p.m. said the shots were fired near the Learning Resource Center.

A university spokesperson said a security guard was in the building at the time of the incident. The guard said the shots were fired from a car near campus and may have hit the building, but no one was hurt.

A tweet from the university at 9:30 said there was no longer a threat.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the LCR in the tweet was the Language Resource Center.

