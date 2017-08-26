Shots fired towards officers in Sunset Hills car chase

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

SUNSET HILLS, MO. - South St. Louis County police officers were involved in an early-morning car chase Saturday following an attempted traffic stop.

According to a press release issued by the Sunset Hills Police Department, an officer had attempted to pull over a car for a felony associated with the vehicle plates. The female driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck a Sunset Hills patrol car. The male passenger then fired shots towards the pursuing officers as they neared Jefferson Avenue in south St. Louis. One of the rounds struck the windshield of a patrol car, but the officer was not hit by the bullet.

As the pursuit continued, the suspects ran a red light and struck another vehicle. The passenger then raised his firearm and aimed it towards one of the responding officers, and the officer shot him through the window. The suspects continued driving until the driver lost control on Loughborough Drive and Loughborough Avenue.

Both suspects were placed into custody and charged with first-degree assault. No officers, bystanders or suspects were injured in the ordeal.

