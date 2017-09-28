Sisters fight off abductor in Benton Park West

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Wyoming at around 7:15 AM Thursday for a call for a "suspicious person."

ST. LOUIS - In the alley behind the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, between Michigan and Minnesota avenues, a 10-year-old girl was taking out the trash Thursday, when a man grabbed her arm and forced her into a white "construction style" van.

Annette Smith lives across the street.

"It's hard because you want to trust your children and you want to trust the people around them but you really don't know these people," Smith said.

The girl tells 5 On Your Side she and her eight-year-old sister managed to fight off the man and run away. Police say the girls made it safely to a neighbor's house.

"I thank and I praise God for that because it's only Him that did that," Smith said.

The attempted abduction happened at around seven in the morning, when a lot of kids in the area are leaving for school.

"If you've got little kids then you need to be out there with your child," Smith said.

Alderman Dan Guenther, Ward 9, says this scare serves as a reminder for kids to be aware of their surroundings and stranger danger.

"Remember to walk in groups," Guenther said. "Remember that it is a lot easier to be recognized on the street versus the alley."

He says it's also a reminder for adults to look after neighborhood kids.

"We have a lot of blocks that have retired individuals," he said. "It might be great to have some of those people be almost like an escort to the bus stops. So I think there are some conversations that come out of this so that moving forward we can have safer streets and our kids are protected from any perpetrator."

Guenther says police asked neighbors to provide surveillance footage. Police say they have increased patrols in the area. They're asking anyone with any information on the incident, the suspect, or the suspect's vehicle, to contact police.

