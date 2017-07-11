Six arrested for prostitution along S. Broadway

Six women were issued city summonses for prostitution Monday evening. Pictured are Melissa Maybearry(Top L), Rita Bauman(Top M), Jessica Cotham(Top R), Danielle Langston(Bottom L), April Clepper(Bottom M) and Lisa Rider(Bottom R) (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

Six women were arrested and cited for prostitution along South Broadway in two hours Monday evening.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department the six women were arrested between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday at numerous locations along South Broadway.

The women were identified as:

April Clepper, 43

Danielle Langston, 30

Rita Bauman, 42

Lisa Rider, 42

Melissa Maybearry, 34

Jessica Cotham, 30

They were all issued city summonses for prostitution. The investigation is ongoing.

