Six more arrested in prostitution investigation

ST. LOUIS - Five men and a woman were arrested Tuesday near South Broadway in connection with an ongoing crackdown on prostitution.

On Monday, six women were arrested for prostitution on South Broadway, and on Tuesday, another woman and five men were arrested.

Those arrested Tuesday were identified as:

Barry Swanagan, 54

Joshua Hamlett, 30

Saud Mehmedovic, 48

Steve Harter, 62

Lee Walker, 51

Amanda Osthoff, 34

The five men were each issued a summons for patronizing prostitution and the woman was issued a summons for prostitution.

The 12 people were arrested this week as a part of a crackdown by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

