Smash-and-grab at St. Louis Walgreens under investigation

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a smash-and-grab at a south St. Louis Walgreens. The incident occurred on the 6400 block of Gravois.

Thieves smashed the front doors early Wednesday morning and got away with the ATM.

The machine was found across the street shortly after. It’s unknown if the suspects took any money out of the ATM.

No other details have been released.

