Soulard couple's wedding dresses stolen

Lynda Keeton and her wife had their wedding dresses stolen after their wedding this weekend.

It's not easy getting married on the hottest day of the year. After their ceremony this weekend, one Soulard couple thought they could finally relax, but what came next was worse than any heat wave.

Monday morning, they realized someone had stolen their wedding dresses.

"They passed over a nice empty cooler, a couple of chairs, baseball mitts they could've taken. But apparently they just wanted the wedding dresses," said Lynda Keeton, who married her long-time partner this weekend.

After a whirlwind wedding weekend, Lynda and her wife woke up to find their wedding dresses stolen out of the back of their friend's van outside their home at Lemp and Sidney.

"Saturday was the hottest day of the year and we had the intention to get them cleaned and dropped them off today." Keeton said Monday. "Never would have thought someone would pack up two wedding dresses and thought that was a good idea."

The couple waited 14 years to get married. And each of the brides' dresses, they say, were unique

"Mine was full length with a long train. Champagne in color. My wife's dress was strapless and some lace," Keeton said.

Although worth a combined $2,300, the women say the true value of the dresses was sentimental.

"We've just now had the opportunity to go back and really appreciate them, now that we've used them on our big day. We both found the perfect dress. Neither actually had to get altered," said Keeton.

The couple has filed a police report, and they have a message for whoever might've taken their dresses.

"Maybe in the moment it seemed like a good idea but at the end of the day, if you could just put it somewhere very obvious for someone to find, that'd be awesome," said Keeton.

The women are hoping surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the thieves. Anyone who thinks they might know where these dresses are can contact police.

