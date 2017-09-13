South City car break-ins prompt neighborhood watch

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating reports of car break-ins in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of south St. Louis.

Mark Dinzebach, who lives on Bradley Avenue, caught surveillance video of a man opening or attempting to open the doors of 5 vehicles over the weekend, with doors locked and unlocked. He had several tools stolen, and says neighbors are also missing valuables.

“Someone over on [the] 6500 block of Oleatha apparently they chased the guy,” he said.

Dinzebach said he’s sharing his video with police in hopes of catching the man.

“I hope they catch this guy and get him off the street, get him out of here.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV