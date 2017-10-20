South City woman finds intruder standing over her bed

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A south St. Louis woman had a scare in the overnight hours of Tuesday morning when she found an intruder standing above her bed.

The woman, Amanda Helms, said the intruder took a few small items, like her cigarettes, a taser and some cash. But, although the experience was shocking, she said it could have been much worse.

Between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, an intruder walked down the steps into Helms' basement. She was working on contr suction around her house, leaving the frame of her door knocked off. So, according to Helms, the door was slightly ajar, allowing the intruder to make his way into her home.

"And when I woke up they were crouched down here at the end of my bed," said Helms.

Helms said she noticed the man had rummaged through both of her nightstands. At the moment she woke up, she noticed him going through her purse.

"I said, 'Who is that,? Who is that?' and I never saw his face, and then he walked out."

Helms called out to the intruder who she said quickly tip-toed out of her basement.

"How could someone be so bold to come into their house, while they're sleeping, go through their drawers, right next to their bed and then [be] at the foot of the bed?"

The intruder didn't take much from Helms' home, but what he left behind was a feeling of shock.

"It could have been a lot worse and I don't want this to happen to anyone else."

St. Louis police said there have not been any other break-ins in a similar manner like the one that happened to Helms. She insists homeowners should make sure to lock their doors and windows so that no one else goes through what she did.

