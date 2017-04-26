Special prosecutor assigned to Illinois teen's death

18-year-old Jacob Arter was transported to St. Joseph’s Emergency Room. Police received a call from the ER around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Since then they have been talking to dozens of witnesses and other party-goers. (Photo: Custom)

BREESE, ILL. - A special prosecutor was assigned Wednesday to the investigation of a teenager who died after a fight at a party over the weekend.

In a statement, Clinton County State's Attorney John Hudspeth — whose office had been providing support to local law enforcement in the investigation into the death of Jacob Arter — said he assigned a special prosecutor due to his relation to the juvenile suspect in custody.

"I have had a close relationship with many members of the suspect’s family for decades," he said in the release. "In order to avoid any claim of error which might result from a conflict of interests and to avoid the appearance of impropriety, I had no choice but to ask the court to appoint a special prosecutor."

The investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office is ongoing, and is now being prosecuted by the office of the Illinoi State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 618-594-4555.

