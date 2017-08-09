St. Ann Police: Stolen car hits police car, chase ends in crash

This gold Chevrolet S-10 was involved in a police pursuit that started in St. Ann and ended with a crash in St. Charles County. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Ann police chief said the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash along Missouri Route 79 in St. Charles County Wednesday.

Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said a car — a gold Chevrolet S-10 — that was previously reported stolen out of Bridgeton was spotted in St. Ann. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car sped off.

Jimenez said the car struck a St. Ann police car but continued to flee. The chase ended about 50 minutes after it started when the car crashed along Route 79 in St. Charles County.

Two men were in the car. They were taken into custody. Jimenez said the car was being processed for drugs and weapons.

Jimenez said no one was injured.

