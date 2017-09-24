St. Charles police investigating robbery near Lindenwood student housing

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Campus security and St. Charles police are investigating after a woman was robbed of her phone in a student housing neighborhood near the Lindenwood University campus Sunday.

A spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department said the strong-armed robbery happened at around 4:40 near the Linden Terrace living area.

Police said the woman was walking near the intersection of Anneric and Charbo Streets when a man came up from behind her and grabbed her phone. He got into the passenger seat of an older model, white, 4-door car that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300 or the Lindenwood University Office of Public Safety & Security at 636-949-4911.

