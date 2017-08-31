St. Clair County deputy charged with misconduct

A St. Clair County Sheriff's Deputy found himself locked up Thursday night, charged with official misconduct. Police will not confirm the details of those accusations, but there was enough evidence to arrest Deputy Sneed.

A St. Clair County Sheriff's Deputy found himself locked up Thursday night, charged with official misconduct.

A Cahokia woman made accusations against Deputy Robert Sneed. Police will not confirm the details of those accusations, but there was enough evidence to arrest Deputy Sneed.

He's been with the St. Clair County Sheriff's office for five years and is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

© 2017 KSDK-TV