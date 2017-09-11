St. Louis County police investigating armed robberies at 2 Quik Trips

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating overnight robberies at two north county Quik Trips.

Police responded to the Quik Trip on the 2790 block of Dunn Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

The armed suspect approached the counter and demanded money and cigarettes. He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin build, and was wearing a brown scarf over his face, black windbreaker jacket, black shorts and black shoes.

Shortly after, the Quik Trip in Ferguson on West Florissant was robbed. The suspect matches the description of the suspect from the robbery at the Dunn Road location. St. Louis County detectives are working with Ferguson police.

Anyone with information should contact 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV