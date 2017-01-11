St. Louis FBI warns of jury duty scam

ST. LOUIS - Agents with the St. Louis FBI have issued a warning-- they've been receiving reports of a jury duty scam.

In this scam, a caller claims you've failed to report for jury duty and requests personal information such as your birthday or social security number for "verification purposes." They sometimes even threaten criminal prosecution or jail time.

FBI agents say federal courts will never ask for sensitive information through a telephone call or email.

If you or someone you know receives a jury scam call, contact FBI St. Louis at (314) 589-2500.

(© 2017 KSDK)