A St. Louis man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the shooting death of a bystander in a St. Louis apartment complex.

Darren L. Williams, 33, is facing second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of assault in connection with the Feb. 4 shooting.

Police said Williams punched another man after the other man was involved in a separate domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Goodfellow. After getting punched, the man grabbed a gun and fired a shot at Williams. The shot missed Williams but struck and killed a third man, 33-year-old Donald Marks.

The man who fired a shot was taken into custody and warrants were applied for at the time of the incident, but were taken under further consideration.

Williams fled the scene, but was taken into custody and charged this week. He is being held on $250,000, cash-only bond.

