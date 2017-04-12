St. Louis man charged in shooting of SIU-E student in Florissant

James Williams, 19, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot and killed Khiry Taggart in Florissant during what police called a drug deal on April 4. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

A 19-year-old St. Louis man was charged in connection with a shooting that left an SIU-E student dead during what police called a drug deal in Florissant.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, James Williams, 19, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot and killed Khiry Taggart in Florissant during what police called a drug deal on April 4.

The call was initially reported as a vehicle accident around 12:45 a.m. Once on scene, officers found 18-year-old Khiry Taggart with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. He was a student at SIU Edwardsville and a Chicago resident.

Williams — of the 11300 block of Birmingham Court in St. Louis — was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

