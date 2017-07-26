St. Louis Sheriff's deputy at Justice Center charged for alleged sexual contact with inmate

Christopher Lee Jones, 50, was charged on April 28 with one count of sexual conduct with a prisoner by a probation/parole officer or employee of a jail, prison or correctional facility. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

A St. Louis Sheriff's deputy at the St. Louis City Justice Center was charged in April for alleged sexual contact with an inmate.

Christopher Lee Jones, 50, was charged on April 28 with one count of sexual conduct with a prisoner by a probation/parole officer or employee of a jail, prison or correctional facility.

According to the probable cause statement, a female inmate at the Medium Security Institute was brought to the St. Louis City Justice Center on April 20 under the assumption of a court date. When she arrived, Jones told her she did not have a court date, but that he wanted to see her.

He gave her a styrofoam container of food he said was a birthday present, according to a probable cause statement. He then said "You got yours, now where is mine," before grabbing the victim's breasts and putting his hand down her pants.

Charging documents said the incident was caught on surveillance video.

