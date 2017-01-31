St. Louis suspect who pointed gun, drove at officers sought

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers and drove at them in his car, prompting one officer to shoot at the man.

The incident happened Monday night in north St. Louis. Police say the driver wasn't hit by gunfire. He drove away, leading to a brief chase before police called it off.

Police say the incident began when officers pulled over a car for having no tail lights. As officers approached the suspect allegedly put the car in reverse, hit a parked car, then drove toward the officers with a gun in his hand.

One of the officers fired a shot that did not strike the suspect.

