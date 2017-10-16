St. Peters woman gunned down at St. Louis motel

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Peters woman who had just started her own business was shot and killed outside a St. Louis motel this weekend.

She's just one of the victims in more than a dozen shootings in the city over the weekend.

Police said Lovecia Jones, 31, was at a motel on North Grand Sunday night when she was involved in an argument with an unknown man.

They said he shot her several times and took off on foot. Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"She had a smile like no other and loved to make people laugh," said Brianne Bostic, a long time friend of Jones.

"She's just so full of life," said Andrew Hernandez, a childhood friend of Jones. "That's what it makes it so hard to believe what happened."

Friends said Jones even began her own cleaning company recently. Now, her name stands with countless others, all victims of gun violence on the streets of St Louis.

"You'll never be really able to feel that, the way she made people feel when they were around her. It's really sad," said Hernandez.

"It' s getting harder and harder to watch the news and hear things like this happening every day. The violence just needs to stop," said Bostic.

There was surveillance video captured, but police are not sharing it at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the St Louis Police

© 2017 KSDK-TV