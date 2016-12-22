State rep-elect's stolen car found in Ferguson

State Representative-elect Bruce Franks Jr. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A recently-elected state representative was robbed Monday evening at gunpoint outside a popular St. Louis restaurant.

According to the police report, State Representative-elect Bruce Franks Jr. was talking on his cell phone in his car outside the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust just before 7:30 when he was robbed.

Two men apparently opened his driver's side door and pointed a handgun at him. Franks got out of his car and ran inside the Schlafly Tap Room.

One of the suspects drove away in Franks' car, north on 22nd Street and west on Locust until it was out of sight. The other suspect drove south on 22nd Street then west on Olive until it was out of sight.

Franks also had a black handgun and two cell phones in the car, a red 2009 Toyota Camry, when it was stolen.

Tuesday, Franks' car was found in Ferguson, but the phones and gun are still missing.

The suspects are described as black men between 19 and 24 years old. They were both around 150 pounds with dark complexions. The first suspect was clean shaven and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a red bandana over his face. Their vehicle, a silver or gray car with tinted windows and custom rims, was also found on Tuesday in the 1200 block of North 9th Street.

The suspects remain at large.

This is the second high-profile armed robbery in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Sheena Greitens, wife of the governor-elect, was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her car in the Central West End.

After that incident, Governor-elect Eric Greitens vowed to sit down with the families of the suspects involved and talk about ways in which the community could cut down on violence. He did not mention any gun control measures or possible legislation that might be proposed.