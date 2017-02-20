Stepfather of Hailey Owens indicted on child porn charge

Jeff Barfield (Photo: News-Leader file photo, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The stepfather of slain Springfield, Missouri, 10-year-old Hailey Owens was indicted last week on a federal child porn charge.

Jeffrey W. Barfield, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on a charge of sexual exploitation of minors. The indictment was unsealed on Friday.

The indictment alleges that Barfield received and distributed material that “involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct” between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 22, 2016.

Since Barfield was indicted by a grand jury, public court documents do not provide any more details about the allegations.

Available court documents in Barfield’s case make no mention of Hailey.

Online court records indicate Barfield has been released on bond and he is being represented by an attorney with the federal public defender’s office.

The News-Leader, KSDK's news partner in Springfield, left a message for Barfield on Sunday afternoon.

Hailey, a Westport Elementary School fourth grader, was abducted from the street near her home in west Springfield and killed on Feb. 18, 2014.

Police say they found the girl’s body in the home of 48-year-old Craig Michael Wood, hours after witnesses saw someone matching Wood’s description grab Hailey off the street and pull her into his truck.

Wood has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in connection with Hailey’s death.

Wood’s attorney Patrick Berrigan told the News-Leader this month Wood is willing to plead guilty and spend the rest of his life in prison if, in exchange, the Greene County prosecutor drops his pursuit of the death penalty.

Reached on Sunday afternoon, Berrigan declined to comment on Barfield’s indictment and what impact it might have on Wood’s case.

Barfield and his wife Stacey, Hailey’s mother, have traveled to Jefferson City this year to advocate for legislation that would speed up Missouri’s Amber Alerts, which are issued for abducted children.

Wood’s parents, Jim and Regina Wood, have teamed up with the Barfields to advocate for the legislation, which has been dubbed Hailey’s Law.

Online court records indicate an arraignment has been scheduled in Jeffrey Barfield’s case for Feb. 27.

Sexual exploitation of minors is a Class C felony with a range of punishment between 5 and 20 years in prison.

Springfield News-Leader