STL carjacking suspects get away with Cadillac, cell phones and money

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after another carjacking occurred in south St. Louis.

The latest occurred Tuesday morning around 5:20 a.m. along the 3800 block of Dunnica.

Two women got out of their parked 2008 black Cadillac CTS when they were approached by a group of possibly six suspects.

The suspects got out of two vehicles which were stopped in the intersection. They displayed guns and demanded the victims’ property and took two cell phones, money and fled in the victims’ vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.



