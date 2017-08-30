STL County PD investigating Berkeley homicide

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

BERKELEY, MO. - The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting the Berkeley Police Department in the investigation of a shooting death on Airport Road.

According to a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, a man was shot and killed in the 8300 block of Airport Road. Police said there were several people in the area at the time of the shooting and they are asking anyone with information in the case to come forward.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV