A work truck like this one was stolen Monday afternoon. Missouri American Water is concerned it may fall into the hands of a scammer. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

UPDATE: Missouri American water says the stolen truck has been recovered by St. Louis police in north St. Louis.

A Missouri American Water truck was stolen Monday afternoon, and now utility officials are worried someone could use it to scam or hurt people.

“You've heard stories in the past of people impersonating utility workers,” said Matt Horan, an operations manager with Missouri American Water.

Horan said a meter reader was working in the 3200 block of Woodson in Breckenridge Hills in North St. Louis County Monday afternoon. As he was working, someone stole his vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Dakota with the Missouri American Water logo on the side. The license plate number is 7KC990.

The utility company said it filed a police report with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department. Horan would not say if the truck was unlocked or if there were keys inside when it was stolen.

“Since it is a branded Misouri American Water vehicle, we want to make sure everyone knows that when we have a household appointment, all of our employees are dressed in uniform that is branded with Missouri American Water on it and they do carry Missouri American Water identification,” Horan said.

If you suspect a utility worker may be suspicious, you can call police or contact Missouri American Water. You can find a list of contact numbers here.

