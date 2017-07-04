String of carjackings hours apart in south STL under investigation

ST. LOUIS - A string of gunpoint carjackings overnight in South St. Louis hit minutes away from one another in Soulard, Tower Grove South, and Benton Park.

“The Fourth of July is a day of family, freedom, and fun. You would think that that would be one of those days that everyone would be enjoying each other but here's something that's horrifying three carjacking puts chills in your spine,” said Benton Park resident Jamal Horton.

He went on to say he walks down the same street where the early morning carjacking happened, along Sydney near I-55. The robbery in Benton Park left the victim alive and uninjured but without a car.

5 On Your Side caught up with a woman walking her dog Daisy near the corner of the second carjacking, 13th and Barton.

“I am becoming kind of numb to all the crime in St. Louis,” said Hannah Jorgenson, a resident of Soulard.

Sprinklers and flags mark the brick homes along this quiet corner. It’s a stark contrast to the frightening exchange that police say happened late last night when 2 men reportedly pulled a gun on two people and stole a vehicle belonging to one of them.

“The police are busy with St. Louis Fair and there are other things going on and these neighborhoods have people that are out of town. It is a little quieter. There is more opportunity,” said Russell Sehodroski, whose wife lives in the area.

Opportunity for criminals to pounce in the Tower Grove South neighborhood last night.

As residents with upscale homes, manicured lawns and American flags celebrate the holiday weekend, The St. Louis City Police say carjackers attacked around 11 p.m. last night on Utah between Spring and South Grand

"You always have to be wary you always have to have that caution," said Sehodroski.

In all cases, the suspects got away with vehicles. No one was injured. It's unclear if the crimes are related.

