Student robbed in parking lot on SLU campus

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old student was robbed in a parking lot on SLU’s campus.

The Department of Public Safety received a call about a fight near the Moola Theater early Tuesday morning.

Once on scene they found a SLU student had been the victim of a strong-armed robbery in the Bannister House parking lot around 1:30 a.m. No weapons were displayed during the incident and the student was not injured.

Two suspects were taken into custody and two others were seen leaving the scene in a grey Porsche.

The Department of Public Safety sent out an e-mail to students and staff Tuesday morning.

