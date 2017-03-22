Surveillance photos show MetroLink shooting persons of interest

Surveillance photos of MetroLink shooting persons of interest.

ST. LOUIS - Police are asking for the public's help to identify persons of interest wanted in connection with a shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink platform.

The surveillance photos, taken inside a MetroLink train car, show four males and two females that homicide investigators believe could be connected to the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Mac Payne.

According to police, Payne was the innocent victim of a random act of violence when he was shot in the head while standing on the MetroLink platform around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say six MetroLink passengers pistol whipped and tried to rob a father and son of personal property. A violent altercation broke out, during which a single shot was fired.

The suspects got off the MetroLink and fled the scene.

Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of persons of interest in the shooting.

They're described as:

Subject #1 - Black male wearing a dark grey hooded jacket with a black skull cap underneath with white lettering and dark jeans

Subject #2 - Black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and light sweat pants

Subject #3 - Black male wearing a black or navy Polo hooded jacket, with a black skull cap underneath and light sweat pants

Subject #4 - Black male with a heavy build, wearing an army green puffy coat with a hood and medium dreadlocks

Subject #5 - Black female wearing a white vest with a dark shirt underneath and bright blue pants

Subject #6 - Black female wearing a black jacket with pink on the sleeves and black pants, with long braids

Anyone who can identify the persons of interest is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS.

